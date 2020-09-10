Ceasefire observed in Donbas

Over the past day, September 9, the ceasefire has been observed along the entire front line in Donbas. No ceasefire violations have been recorded.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Since the beginning of the current day, September 10, a full and comprehensive ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No enemy shelling in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian troops has been recorded," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the JFO area, units of the Joint Forces and other components of the defence forces are involved in extinguishing the fires that broke out in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In particular, over the past day, the fire was contained near the villages of Katerynivka, Novoselivka Druha, Chystyi Lyman and Novozvanivka.

Read more: Two servicemen in Donetsk region blown up by mine, both hospitalized

In the front-line areas, explosive ordnance disposal teams of the State Emergency Service have cleared more than 10 hectares of the territory and transferred 92 explosive devices for disposal.

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area remains fully controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.