Delfi tanker taken from Odesa beach

The Delfi tanker has been taken from one of Odesa’s beaches. This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Kryklii.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Delfi has left the ‘Delfin’ beach," the official wrote.

The mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov also reported that the sunken tanker had been towed.

"It was quite a difficult task, but we manage to succeed," he said.

As we reported earlier, in November 2019, the Delfi tanker remained in the waters of Pivdenny port; a powerful storm thwarted the vessel to Odesa, and it sunk not far from the coast. No attempts to lift it off the sea bed turned successful until July 26, when it was put on its backbone.