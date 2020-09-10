Ukraine records 2,582 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 2,582 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 145,612, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Forty-four deaths and 1,174 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 3,023 patients in Ukraine have died and 65,877 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of daily coronavirus cases was recorded in the Kharkiv region (339), the city of Kyiv (298), the Ternopil region (252), the Lviv region (183), the Ivano-Frankivsk region (143), and the Chernivtsi region (134).

A total of 2,551 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 8.