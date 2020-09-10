OP ex-head Bohdan called for interrogation

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has summoned the former head of the President's Office, Andrii Bohdan, for questioning as a witness and has already sent a summons to his registration address.

Censor.NET reports citing SBI press service post on Facebook, передает Цензор.НЕТ.

It is noted that on September 9, Bohdan released information about the alleged existence of agreements with Russian officials regarding the status of Crimea, air traffic with the Russian Federation, exchange of prisoners and a number of other agreements not foreseen by laws and regulations or other directives of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Butusov summoned for interrogation

"Considering the public importance of the issues raised, the investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation invite Andrii Bohdan to conduct investigative actions and verify the facts he voiced as a witness," the statement says.