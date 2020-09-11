U.S. imposes sanctions on Ukrainian MP Derkach

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on independent Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach, according to a press release posted on the agency's website.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

According to OFAC, he is one of four people against whom sanctions are imposed for interference in the U.S. election process.

The report does not state the reasons why Derkach was included in the sanctions list.

In addition to Derkach, sanctions were imposed against Russian citizens Artem Lifshits, Anton Andreyev and Darya Aslanova.

On July 9, Derkach released recordings of a conversation between individuals with voices similar to those of Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the recordings, these voices appear to discuss the Minsk process, the economic problems of Donbas, and the possibility of deploying peacekeepers.

Earlier, Derkach also released recordings of telephone conversations between persons with voices similar to those of Poroshenko and former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden.