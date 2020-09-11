Ukraine reports 3,144 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has confirmed 3,144 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 148,756, according to the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukraine has also confirmed 53 deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours.

In total, there have been 3,076 deaths related to COVID-19 and 67,005 recoveries in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

Some 1,128 patients have recovered from coronavirus over the course of the past day.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the city of Kyiv (404), Ternopil region (302), Odesa region (283), and Kharkiv region (280).