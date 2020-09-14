2 571 3
Cabinet approves draft state budget 2021 - govt rep in Rada Mokan
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft state budget for 2021, said representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl Mokan.
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.
"This morning, at an extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted the draft law 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2021,'"Mokan wrote on his Facebook page.
He noted that the adoption of the draft budget by the government took place according to the schedule of the budget process and by September 15, the document is to be submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.
