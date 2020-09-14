Kyiv city reports 168 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 168 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 17,429, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, 168 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Kyiv. Three people have died. In total, 272 Kyiv residents have died of the coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing on September 14.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 90 women aged 22-90 years; 7 girls aged 1-17 years; 63 men aged 20-78 years; and 8 boys aged 1-14 years old. In addition, seven healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 45 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 5,326 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of September 14, Ukraine reported 156,797 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,462 new cases recorded over the past day.