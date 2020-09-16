Ukrainian serviceman dies in explosive mishandling accident

A Ukrainian soldier deceased in Donbas combat area due to careless handling of a hand grenade. The tragedy occurred in the area of Novotoshkivske, Luhansk region, on Tuesday. HQ of the Joint Forces Operation reported that on September 16.

The circumstances are being investigated.

As is known, another three servicemen were wounded in incidents with explosive items. Specifically, two fighters of the Ukrainian military triggered a trap with an RGD-5 hand grenade near Shumy, Donetsk region. Both men suffered fragmentary wounds and were taken to a hospital. Their lives are beyond danger now. Another man was injured in the same area, as he stepped on an unknown explosive device, too.

During that day, Ukrainian combat engineers cleared eight hectares of area from landmines. They also seized 46 explosive items and handed them over for further safe destruction.