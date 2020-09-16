ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10173 visitors online
News
31 808 323
Zelenskyi (5487) poll (309) ratings (118)

Over half of Ukrainians dissatisfied with Zelenskyi's activities

Over half of Ukrainians dissatisfied with Zelenskyi's activities

Some 35% of Ukrainians are satisfied with the activities of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, whereas 57% are dissatisfied with his work, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group between September 3-6, 2020.

Censor.NET reports citing Rating social group

According to a report posted on the group's website, 23% of those polled said they were satisfied with the activity of Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov, 55% were dissatisfied with his activity, and 23% were undecided.

Only 14% are satisfied with the work of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 59% are dissatisfied with it, and 27% could not answer.

Some 73% of respondents said they were unhappy with the work of the Cabinet of Ministers, and 76% said they were dissatisfied with the activity of the Verkhovna Rada.

Read more: Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelenskyi with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country

The poll was conducted between September 3 and 6, 2020 among residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 