Over half of Ukrainians dissatisfied with Zelenskyi's activities

Some 35% of Ukrainians are satisfied with the activities of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, whereas 57% are dissatisfied with his work, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group between September 3-6, 2020.

According to a report posted on the group's website, 23% of those polled said they were satisfied with the activity of Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov, 55% were dissatisfied with his activity, and 23% were undecided.

Only 14% are satisfied with the work of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 59% are dissatisfied with it, and 27% could not answer.

Some 73% of respondents said they were unhappy with the work of the Cabinet of Ministers, and 76% said they were dissatisfied with the activity of the Verkhovna Rada.

The poll was conducted between September 3 and 6, 2020 among residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.