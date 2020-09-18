OPG To Ask Court To Order Arrest Of MP Yurchenko, Set Bail Of UAH 5-10 Million
The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) intends to ask the High Anti-Corruption Court to authorize arrest of Member of Parliament Oleksandr Yurchenko and set a bail of UAH 5-10 million.
As reported by Censor.NET.
A source in the Office of the Prosecutor General disclosed this.
"A bail of UAH 5-10 million and arrest," he said.
According to him, the Office of the Prosecutor General has not yet sent the petition to the court.
Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has signed a petition to authorize arrest of Yurchenko.
