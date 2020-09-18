ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9828 visitors online
News
7 812 31

OPG To Ask Court To Order Arrest Of MP Yurchenko, Set Bail Of UAH 5-10 Million

OPG To Ask Court To Order Arrest Of MP Yurchenko, Set Bail Of UAH 5-10 Million

The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) intends to ask the High Anti-Corruption Court to authorize arrest of Member of Parliament Oleksandr Yurchenko and set a bail of UAH 5-10 million.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A source in the Office of the Prosecutor General disclosed this.

"A bail of UAH 5-10 million and arrest," he said.

According to him, the Office of the Prosecutor General has not yet sent the petition to the court.

Read more: EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has signed a petition to authorize arrest of Yurchenko.

bribe (344) bail (109) Pre-Trial Detention Center (81) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (254) Oleksandr Yurchenko (4)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 