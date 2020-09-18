Occupiers firing grenade launcher in Donbas

Today, September 18, one ceasefire violation by the enemy has already been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy provoked our troops near the village of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), firing a grenade launcher. In all other areas along the contact line, the ceasefire was maintained in full. The Joint Forces did not return fire in response to a deliberate provocation by the enemy," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel have been reported.

On September 17, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the peace agreements, opening provocative fire from small arms near Novohryhorivka (61km north-east of Donetsk). Unaimed shots did not pose a threat to the life and health of Ukrainian defender, so the Joint Forces did not fire back.