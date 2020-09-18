Kyiv city reports 291 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 291 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 18,740, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his Telegram post.

"Over the past day, the coronavirus disease has been confirmed in 291 people, including 21 children. Eight patients have died. In total, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 304 Kyiv residents," Klitschko wrote.

According to the mayor, among people who contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day were 151 women aged 18-89 years; 10 girls aged between 3 months and 17 years; 119 men aged 18-91 years; and 11 boys aged between 4 days and 17 years. In addition, nine healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 141 people recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 5,742 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Read more: Ukraine reports 3,228 new coronavirus cases

On September 18, Ukraine reported 169,472 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,228 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.