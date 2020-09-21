The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies at a special meeting on September 18 established a new epidemic zoning in Ukraine. It started at midnight on Monday, September 21.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The details were shared by the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleg Nemchinov.

Thus, the "red" zone hits settlements and districts in western Ukraine.

The "orange" zone includes some large cities. Kyiv and Kharkiv are among them.

As for "yellow" zone, it consists Odesa, Zaporizhia and many other Ukrainian cities and towns.

All other settlements and districts are in the "green" zone.

What is prohibited?

The "green" zone provides:

staying in public places in masks or respirators;

holding mass events: no more than 1 person per 5 square meters;

cinemas with 50% occupancy;

the number of passengers in public transport is limited by the number of seats.

In the "yellow" zone (+ "green" zone restrictions) it is forbidden:

visits to social protection institutions for the elderly, except those providing crisis services.

In the "orange" zone (+ "yellow" zone restrictions) are prohibited:

activities of tourist accommodation establishments (hostels, tourist bases, etc.), except hotels;

work of entertainment establishments, restaurants at night;

planned hospitalizations in hospitals;

work of gyms, fitness centers, cultural institutions;

approval of new changes in children's camps;

restrictions for mass events: 1 person per 20 square meters and not more than 100 people.

In the "red" zone (+ "orange" zone restrictions) are prohibited:

work of public transport;

visiting educational institutions;

activities of shopping malls, cafes and restaurants.