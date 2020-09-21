Stepanov: 170 children contracted coronavirus over past day

Some 170 children in Ukraine have contracted COVID-19 over the course of the past day, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,675 people have fallen ill, including 170 children and 75 health workers. Some 493 people have been hospitalized," Stepanov said at a briefing on September 21.

Overall, 11,664 children and 13,905 health workers in Ukraine have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Stepanov also added that Ukraine conducted 22,188 tests on September 20, including 19,788 PCR and 2,400 ELISA tests.

Read more: Ukraine reports 2,675 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As reported, Ukraine confirmed a total of 178,353 COVID-19 cases on September 21, including 2,675 new cases reported over the previous day.