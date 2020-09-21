Kyiv city reports 275 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 275 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 19,758, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Another 275 people have fallen ill with coronavirus over the past day. Two people have died. Overall, 318 Kyiv residents have died from the coronavirus," he said at a briefing on September 21.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 139 women aged 18-93 years; 10 girls aged 3-16 years; 120 men aged 18-83 years; and six boys aged 5-17 years old. In addition, eight health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, nine Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 5,868 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

On September 21, Ukraine reported 178,353 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,675 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.