Zelenskyi delivers statement at UN General Assembly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the world community at a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on the occasion of the UN's 75th anniversary.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Dear Mr. President! I am proud to make this statement on behalf of Ukraine, one of the founding members of the United Nations - I congratulate all of us on the 75th anniversary of our organization," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, the war in Donbas is not just an encroachment on the sovereignty of an independent state, it can also be considered as an attempt to return to the division of spheres of influence in the world.

"Unfortunately, we must recognize that the world in the 21st century is full of conflicts, aggression, dictatorships, and human rights abuses. 75 years ago, the UN was a symbol that humanity had to learn the tragic lesson of World War II. Russia's military aggression in Donbas shows that this lesson has not been learned. I would like to remind you that this is not just a war in Ukraine. This is a war in Europe," the Ukrainian president stressed.