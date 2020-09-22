Ukraine reports 2,884 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 2,884 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 181,237, according to the epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukraine has recorded 59 deaths related to coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Overall, 3,642 have died from the disease in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 79,901 patients in Ukraine have recovered from coronavirus, including 1,717 over the course of the past day.

Read more: Kyiv city reports 275 new COVID-19 cases

The highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in Kharkiv region (372), Ternopil region (293), Lviv region (275), Odesa region (233), Ivano-Frankivsk region (137), and the city of Kyiv (270).