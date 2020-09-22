Kyiv confirms 270 new coronavirus cases
The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 20,028.
Censor.NET reports citing Klitschko's post on Telegram.
"Another 270 Kyiv residents, including 33 children, contracted coronavirus over the past day. Seven patients died. In total, coronavirus claimed the lives of 325 Kyiv residents," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
In particular, 136 women aged 19-85 years, eleven girls aged 2-16 years, 111 men aged 18-85 years, 22 boys aged 7 months -16 years were tested positive. Eight health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.
According to Klitschko, 52 people were hospitalized.
Since the start of the pandemic, 5,929 Kyiv residents recovered from coronavirus, including 61 people over the past day.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password