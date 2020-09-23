Talks in Normandy format effective, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the Normandy format of peace talks (Ukraine-Germany-France-Russia) allowed Paris and Berlin to reach progress in solving the conflict in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The politician said so during the video conference at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Ukrinform reports.

"In continental Europe, the Normandy format gave us, together with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, an opportunity to maintain progress", Macron said.

In his speech, the French leader focused on armed conflicts in Africa and the Middle East. He briefly mentioned the situation in Ukraine, just with one sentence.