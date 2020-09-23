Ceasefire observed along contact line in Donbas

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine remains controlled.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Ukrainian troops strictly adhere to the agreements reached within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group on 22 July 2020.

"On September 22, no ceasefire violations were recorded along the entire contact line. However, our soldiers were ready to adequately respond to possible challenges in view of the insidiousness of the armed formations of the Russian Federation," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Today, September 23, ceasefire has been observed in all areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. No armed provocations or shooting by the Russian occupation forces has been recorded.

Ukrainian defenders completely control the situation in the JFO area.