President Zelenskyi to pay official visit to Slovakia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will pay an official visit to Slovakia, according to the president’s press service.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On September 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will pay an official visit to the Slovak Republic," reads a report.

The program of the visit includes talks with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, Prime Minister Igor Matovic and Speaker of the National Council (Parliament) Boris Kollar.

Read more: EU stands by Ukraine and its people – Borrell

Also, some bilateral agreements are planned to be signed during the visit.