EU stands by Ukraine and its people – Borrell

High Representative of EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv.

"I am glad to meet President Zelensky. The EU stands by Ukraine, its sovereignty and its people. We are the strongest and most reliable partner of Ukraine, in support of an effective reform process for the benefit of all Ukrainians," Borrell wrote on Twitter on September 22.

Earlier, Borrell met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran to discuss security and defence cooperation between Ukraine and the EU.

In addition, Borrell and members of the European Union delegation took part in a daily ceremony honouring the fallen Ukrainian defenders at the Memorial Complex of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The foreign guests and Defense Minister Andrii Taran honoured the memory of the fallen Ukrainian defenders and laid flowers at the Memorial Stele.

