News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Ukraine reports 3,497 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 3,497 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 184,734, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Sixty-three deaths and 1,769 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 3,705 patients have died and 81,670 have recovered in Ukraine since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,884 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 21.

