Ukraine to hold urgent consultations on Lukashenko's 'secret' inauguration - Kuleba

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will hold urgent meetings and consultations to determine Ukraine's position regarding the inauguration and political status of Alexander Lukashenko.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this during his visit to Zakarpattia region on Wednesday, September 23. according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The inauguration was secret. No foreign ambassador was invited, even the ambassador of the Russian Federation that fully supports Lukashenko. Therefore, regarding the assessment of Lukashenko's inauguration and political status, we will hold urgent meetings and consultations to decide on our position," Kuleba said.

He said that Ukraine's position on the events in Belarus is very clear.

"The elections in Belarus were not free, fair and transparent," Kuleba said.