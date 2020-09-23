Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in explosive device blast

Two Ukrainian soldiers received shrapnel wounds in explosive device blast.

"Today, September 23, two servicemen of the Joint Forces received shrapnel wounds in explosive device blast in the area of ​​ Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk). They were given first aid and promptly taken to a medical institution. Their health condition is moderately severe," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The circumstances of the tragedy are being clarified.

Earlier today, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire agreements by sending their drone to the village of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). The enemy's drone was suppressed by means of electronic warfare which made its further use impossible.