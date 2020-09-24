Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times

Russian-led forces violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas three times over the past day.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"On September 23, three violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. Two enemy drones crossed the contact line in the Sea of Azov region," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The enemy violated the declared ceasefire near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk) by firing grenade machine gun on the Joint Forces positions twice. No combat losses among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Two Ukrainian servicemen received shrapnel wounds in an unknown explosive device blast near the village of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

Today, September 24, no ceasefire violations have been recorded. Ukrainian military control the situation in the JFO area and are ready to adequately respond to possible attacks of the armed formations of the Russian Federation.