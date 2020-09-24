Ukraine reports 3,372 new coronavirus cases
Ukraine has registered 3,372 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 188,106, according to the epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Ukraine has recorded 52 deaths related to coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Overall, 3,757 people have died from the disease in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.
At the same time, 83,106 patients in Ukraine have recovered from coronavirus, including 1,788 over the course of the past day.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password