Ukraine reports 3,372 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 3,372 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 188,106, according to the epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukraine has recorded 52 deaths related to coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Overall, 3,757 people have died from the disease in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 83,106 patients in Ukraine have recovered from coronavirus, including 1,788 over the course of the past day.

