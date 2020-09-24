Kyiv reports 330 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has reported 330 new coronavirus cases. Three patients died over the past day, bringing the total death toll from COVID-19 to 333 people.

Censor.NET reports citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

"Three people died. In total, coronavirus claimed the lives of 333 Kyiv residents. As of today, the capital has 20,665 confirmed coronavirus cases," Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Facebook.

In particular, 171 women aged 19-87 years, 14 girls aged 3-17 years, 128 men aged 18-89 years, 17 boys aged 3 -17 years were tested positive. Thirteen health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

Read more: Kyiv to stay in orange quarantine zone at least until March

According to Klitschko, 38 people were hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,159 Kyiv residents recovered from coronavirus, including 116 people over the past day.