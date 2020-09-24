Zelenskyi: Ukraine experiencing second coronavirus wave

President Zelenskyi believes that the current statistics of 3,000 new coronavirus cases a day means the second wave of COVID-19 in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Back then [during the first wave in spring], we had from 100 to 300 new patients a day per 40 million Ukrainian citizens. Today we have 3,000 new patients a day. Unfortunately, this is the second wave in Ukraine," Zelenskyi said at a joint press conference with President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová in Bratislava.

He also stated that the decision to ban foreigners from entering Ukraine was the right one.

"We cannot risk the lives of both Ukrainians and foreign citizens coming to Ukraine. Therefore, Ukrainian borders will be definitely open when this situation stabilizes," Zelenskyi assured.

Read more: Kyiv reports 330 new coronavirus cases

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi makes a state visit to Slovakia on Thursday.

As of September 24, Ukraine has confirmed 188,106 COVID-19 cases, including 3,372 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.