Wounded Ukrainian Marine dies in hospital after numerous surgeries

Kostyantyn Overko, the serviceman of Ukraine's Armed Forces passed away after multiple surgeries. He was heavily wounded by a sniper in Donbas combat area on June 20.

Censor.NET reports citing the 503rd Marines Detached Brigade post on Facebook.

"Kostyantyn Overko struggled for his life for moe than three months; he survived more than 30 difficult surgeries. He was heavily wounded by a Russian sniper on June 20, 2020. Tonight, September 24, Kostya died at hospital. Badgers (nickname of the brigade) express condolences to the family of the deceased", reads the message.

