News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Wounded Ukrainian Marine dies in hospital after numerous surgeries

Kostyantyn Overko, the serviceman of Ukraine's Armed Forces passed away after multiple surgeries. He was heavily wounded by a sniper in Donbas combat area on June 20.

Censor.NET reports citing the 503rd Marines Detached Brigade post on Facebook.

"Kostyantyn Overko struggled for his life for moe than three months; he survived more than 30 difficult surgeries. He was heavily wounded by a Russian sniper on June 20, 2020. Tonight, September 24, Kostya died at hospital. Badgers (nickname of the brigade) express condolences to the family of the deceased", reads the message.

Donbas (4715) losses (2105) Yan Osoka (53) 503rd Marines Detached Brigade (5)
