Invaders fire grenade launcher near Kamyanka in Donbas

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas remains fully controlled. Ukrainian defenders continue to perform their duties.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, September 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation committed one ceasefire violation. The enemy fired a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher on Ukrainian positions near Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk). The shot was unaimed, so Ukrainian defenders did not return fire," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Today, September 25, the ceasefire has been observed along the entire contact line and no violations have been recorded. The Joint Forces troops are ready to give an adequate response to any provocative actions of the enemy, the JFO Headquarters assures.