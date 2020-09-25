Ukraine reports 3,565 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 3,565 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 191,671, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Seventy deaths and 1,675 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 3,827 patients have died and 85,133 have recovered in Ukraine since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,372 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 23.