Kyiv reports 380 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has already reported 21,045 coronavirus cases, including 380 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

"Kyiv has returned to the yellow zone of epidemiological danger, but we cannot say that the situation has improved dramatically. Over the past day, 380 new coronavirus cases have been recorded. Nine people died. In total, coronavirus claimed the lives of 342 Kyiv residents," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing.

In particular, 198 women aged 18-83 years, 12 girls aged 4 months-16 years, 153 men aged 18-93 years, 17 boys aged 2-17 years were tested positive. Ten health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,255 Kyiv residents recovered from coronavirus, including 96 people over the past day.

As reported, Ukraine has registered 3,565 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 191,671.