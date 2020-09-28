Ceasefire observed in Donbas today

Today, September 28, the ceasefire is observed in all sections of the contact line, and no violations of the agreements that came into force on July 27, 2020 have been recorded.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the past 24 hours, September 27, four ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. The enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems and a heavy machine gun near the village of Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk). The invaders also used small arms to provoke Ukrainian soldiers near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) and Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.