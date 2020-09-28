Ukraine reports 2,671 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 2,671 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 201,305, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Thirty-seven deaths and 571 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 3,996 patients have died and 88,453 have recovered in Ukraine since the pandemic began.

Read more: Ukraine reports 3,565 new coronavirus cases

A total of 3,130 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 26.