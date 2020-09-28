Kyiv city reports 328 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 328 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 22,143, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 328 people have fallen ill with coronavirus over the past day. Unfortunately, eight people have died. Overall, 369 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus during the entire period of the pandemic," he said at a briefing on September 28.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 164 women aged 18-87 years; 21 girls aged between one and 17 years; 128 men aged 18-92 years; and 15 boys aged 2-17 years old. In addition, nine health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 23 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 6,505 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As Ukrinform reported, as of September 28, Ukraine reported 201,305 coronavirus cases, including 2,671 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.