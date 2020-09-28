ENG
Invaders open fire on Ukrainian positions near Starohnativka

Today, as of 12:00, one unaimed provocation by the invaders was recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donetsk direction.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"At about 10:00, the Russian occupation forces fired three shots from small arms on Ukrainian military positions near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk). Our defenders did not return fire. No combat losses were sustained," the press service of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry informs.

On September 27, the Russian occupation forces violated ceasefire in Donbas four times.

