Gerashchenko proposes to disclose talks between pilots of An-26 crash

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko says it is necessary to publish the recordings of the negotiations between the pilots of an AN-26 military aircraft, which crashed on Friday near the city of Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region), including with the dispatcher.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I also believe that the talks between the pilot and the dispatcher, the talks in the cockpit should be published so that the relatives and friends of the victims know what happened and that the whole country knows it as well," Gerashchenko said.

"Now information is being thrown in that the pilots are still found guilty, not the management, that the plane was poorly maintained, but they are trying to hide it." he added.

Read more: Kyiv city reports 332 new COVID-19 cases

"So, if the conversations in the cockpit - if they were preserved on the black box, and they should be according to the regulations, - if this part of the black boxes is intact, then we should hear what was there and thus the possibility of speculation will be minimized on this topic, "- said the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.