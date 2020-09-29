Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas five times

Over the past 24 hours, September 28, Russian armed formations violated the ceasefire in Donbas five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire from small arms in the morning and from a tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun in the evening. Invaders also fired small arms and heavy machine gun outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

According to the Headquarters, two more ceasefire violations were recorded near the village of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk). The enemy used small arms and an under-barrel grenade launcher in this area.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported as a result of enemy shots.

Ukrainian defenders did not return fire.

"Today, September 29, the ceasefire has been observed along the entire contact line," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Ukrainian defenders adhere to the agreements which came into force on 27 July 2020 and are ready to adequately respond to any insidious and provocative actions of the enemy.