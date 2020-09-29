Ukraine reports 3,627 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has confirmed 3,627 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 204,932, according to the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Some 69 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Ukraine in the past day. In total, 4,065 patients have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began.

At the same time, 90,250 coronavirus patients have recovered in Ukraine.

On September 28, 2,671 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.