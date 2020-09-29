Kyiv city reports 416 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 416 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 22,559, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"The number of people sick with coronavirus in Kyiv is growing. The virus has been detected in another 416 people, including 38 children. Four patients have died. Overall, 373 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 214 women aged 20-91 years; 19 girls aged between one and 16 years; 164 men aged 19-90 years; and 19 boys aged 2-16 years old. In addition, 11 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some 53 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized.

At the same time, 48 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 6,553 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 29, Ukraine recorded a total of 204,932 COVID-19 cases, including of 3,627 cases confirmed over the previous day.