Court again sends activist Sternenko under night house arrest in Kyiv
The court again chose a measure of restraint in the form of a night house arrest for activist Serhiy Sternenko, suspected of premeditated murder and possession of deadly weapons.
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook,
"The court gave me again a night house arrest in Kyiv. The next meeting is scheduled at 11:00 on Oct. 9," Sternenko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.
