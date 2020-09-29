Court again sends activist Sternenko under night house arrest in Kyiv

The court again chose a measure of restraint in the form of a night house arrest for activist Serhiy Sternenko, suspected of premeditated murder and possession of deadly weapons.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook,

"The court gave me again a night house arrest in Kyiv. The next meeting is scheduled at 11:00 on Oct. 9," Sternenko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

