Ceasefire observed in Donbas today

Today, September 30, the ceasefire has been observed along the entire contact line in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past 24 hours, September 29, no ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. Servicemen of the Joint Forces continue to adhere to the ceasefire agreements and are ready to respond to any provocative actions of the enemy," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reports.

Today, September 30, the ceasefire has been observed along the entire contact line, the JFO Headquarters said, adding that the Ukrainian military "stay alert and are ready for any changes in the operational situation."

The situation in the JFO area remains completely controlled by the Ukrainian soldiers, the Headquarters added.