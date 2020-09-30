Kyiv reports 219 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 219 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 22,778, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 219 people have fallen ill with coronavirus over the past day. Unfortunately, eight people have died. Overall, 381 people have died from coronavirus in Kyiv," Klitschko said at a press briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 108 women aged 21-89 years; 11 girls aged 4-17 years; 94 men aged 18-79 years; and 6 boys aged 5-14 years old. In addition, 10 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 157 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 6,710 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Read more: Highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

On September 30, Ukraine recorded a total of 208,959 COVID-19 cases, including 4,027 cases confirmed over the previous day.