Invaders violate ceasefire 11 times, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 11 times over the past day. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the invaders fired small arms near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade machine guns – outside Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

According to the press center, in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the militants provoked the Ukrainian military firing small arms near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk). In addition, Russian occupation forces launched three attacks from small arms and an under-barrel grenade launcher outside Zolote (60km west of Luhansk); a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms in the area of Khutir Vilny; grenade launchers of different systems – near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk), Myronivsky (75km north-east of Donetsk), Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

"One Ukrainian serviceman received shrapnel wound as a result of an enemy shot from a grenade launcher. The soldier was promptly taken to a medical facility, where he undergoes the necessary medical care," the statement reads.

Today, October 1, one ceasefire violation has been recorded in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk).