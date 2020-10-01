Ukraine reports 4,069 new coronavirus cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 213,028 as of October 1, including 4,069 new cases reported over the course of the past day, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 4,069 people have fallen in the past 24 hours, including 250 children and 288 health workers. Some 730 people have been hospitalized. Over the past day, 64 lethal cases have been recorded. Some 2,038 patients have recovered," he said at a briefing on October 1.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 4,193 deaths related to the disease and 94,398 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Kyiv reports 219 new coronavirus cases

Stepanov also added that Ukraine conducted 53,022 coronavirus tests on September 30, including 30,167 PCR tests and 22,855 ELISA tests.