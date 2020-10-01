Kyiv reports 377 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 377 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 23,155, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Over the past day, 377 people have fallen ill. Among them are 39 children and 16 health workers. Ten people have died. Overall, 391 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko wrote.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 190 women aged 18-88 years; 22 girls aged 1-17 years; 148 men aged 19-86 years; and 17 boys aged 1-16 years old.

At the same time, 231 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 6,941 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of October 1, Ukraine recorded a total of 213,028 COVID-19 cases, including 4,069 cases confirmed over the previous day.