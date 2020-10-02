Russian-led forces violate ceasefire twice near Avdiivka

Today, October 2, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The ceasefire violations were recorded near the town of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk). In this area, the enemy opened fire twice, using grenade launchers of different systems," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders have been reported.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 1, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units twice. The enemy fired grenade machine guns near Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk); under-barrel grenade launcher – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).