Ukraine reports 4,633 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered a record 4,633 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 217,661, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Sixty-eight deaths and 2,148 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 4,261 patients have died and 96,591 have recovered in Ukraine since the pandemic began.

Read more: WHO forecasts up to 9,000 new coronavirus cases per day in Ukraine

A total of 4,069 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 30.